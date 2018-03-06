Record Store Day 2018 reveals full list of exclusive releases

Record Store Day 2018

Record Store Day has revealed the extensive list of limited edition vinyl, cassettes, and box sets that will be available as part of its 2018 edition taking place on April 21st.

Highlights include a new collaborative record from Brian Eno and Kevin Shields; live recordings from The National, Fleet Foxes, and Rage Against the Machine, a new remix album from The Cure; and the first-ever vinyl release of Arcade Fire’s self-titled debut EP.

You can find specifics on some of the most notable releases below, and find many more detailed at the Record Store Day website. As previously reported, Run the Jewels serve as this year’s RSD Global Ambassador.

— Brian Eno and My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields will release a 12-inch featuring their recent collaboration, “Only Once Away My Son”, along with a new track called “The West of History in Clouds”.

— The National will release a live recording of The Boxer, taken from a November 9th, 2017 performance in Brussels, Belgium.

— Fleet Foxes will release a 7-inch featuring a recording of “Crack-Up” with the Icelandic women’s choir Graduale Nobli. Consequence of Sound filmed the performance, which you can revisit here.

— The Cure will release Torn Down (Mixed Up Extra) containing 16 new remixes by frontman Robert Smith of classic tracks including “Three Imaginary Boys”, “Just One Kiss”, and “Never Enough”. Additionally, the band’s original 1990 remix album, Mixed Up, is being reissued on vinyl for the first time.

— Arcade Fire will reissue their self-titled debut EP from 2004. It marks the record’s first-ever vinyl release.

— Rage Against the Machine will release a live recording of their 2000 performance at the Democratic National Convention.

— Run the Jewels, this year’s Record Store Day Global Ambassador, will release a Stay Gold metal box set featuring a clear etched vinyl 12-inch with Marvel Comics branding, an RTJ slipmat, and sticker.

— The Flaming Lips will release a 7-inch featuring two original songs inspired by their new Dogfish beer Dragons & YumYums.

— Courtney Barnett will reissue A Sea of Split Peas, a collection of her first two EPs, I’ve Got A Friend Called Emily Ferris and How To Carve A Carrot Into A Rose. For Record Store Day, the double EP will be available on picture disc and comes with a commemorative Mom+Pop 10-year poster, temporary tattoo and an instant digital download. Additionally, Barnett will release a 12-inch containing two tracks from her forthcoming album.

— Car Seat Headrest will release the original version of his 2011 album, Twin Fantasy, on vinyl for the first time. It’s not to be confused with the reworked version of the album he recently released.

— Mac DeMarco will Old Dog Demos, a collection of never-before-released demos, instrumentals and an unreleased B-side.

— Phoenix will release an unreleased Ti Amo track called “Monologue” on heart-shaped 7-inch red vinyl.

— Swans will reissue their 1996 album, Die Tür ist zu, on vinyl for the first time in the US. It was previously only available in Germany on CD.

— Pink Floyd will release a remastered mono version of their 1967 debut album, The Piper At the Gates of Dawn.

— The Stooges will release the “Detroit Edition” of their self-titled debut album featuring bonus LP with material lifted from the deluxe Stooges CD box. Additionally, Iggy Pop will release Live At The Ritz, NYC 1986.

— U2 will release a 12-inch containing Beck’s remix of their track “Lights of Home”.

— Wilco will release Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 on double vinyl.

Also due out: a trio of releases from David Bowie and a standalone release for Sufjan Stevens’ contributions to the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack.