Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer covers Jeff Buckley’s “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over”: Watch

Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Lollapalooza may have only just announced its stacked 2018 lineup today, but two-thirds of the festival’s Latin American incarnations have already come and gone. Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined both the Argentinian and Chilean events, with the latter going down just this past weekend.

The band pulled out something special for the Santiago, Chile crowd on Saturday evening. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer came out to kick off the encore solo with a performance of the Jeff Buckley classic “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over”. Watch footage taken from the festival’s livestream below.

Klinghoffer actually has a habit of opening RHCP’s encores all by himself. Last year, he paid tribute to Chris Cornell and Tom Petty respectively with covers of “Seasons” and “A Face in the Crowd”. We’ll see if he has another cover up his sleeves when the band headlines Lollapalooza Brazil this weekend.