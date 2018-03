Rick Ross

Rick Ross is reportedly on life support in a Miami hospital, according to TMZ.

The 42-year-old rapper was found unresponsive in his Miami area home on Friday morning. Initial reports suggested Ross was suffering from pneumonia, but another source told TMZ that the medical issue is heart related.

TMZ adds that Ross has been hooked up to an ECMO, a machine that’s taking over the function of his heart and lungs.

This is a developing story…