Rivers Cuomo shares new solo single, “Medicine for Melancholy”: Stream

Weezer frontman goes solo in anticipation of the band's latest album

on March 16, 2018, 12:04am
Rivers Cuomo, photo by Ben Kaye
Rivers Cuomo, photo by Ben Kaye

Weezer’s Pacific Daydream arrived late last year, and it wasn’t even 24 hours before frontman Rivers Cuomo was hinting at yet another LP, a counterpart to 2016’s The White Album called, you guessed it, The Black Album. Last month, Cuomo revealed that the album is due for a May 25th release, and if that sounds like a long time from now, fret not. Today, Cuomo has dropped a new solo single, “Medicine for Melancholy”.

(Read: Ranking Every Weezer Album From Worst To Best)

“We got that Friday feeling / Can I hang out with you for a bit? / You’re my medicine for melancholy,” Cuomo sings over synthesized strings and handclaps in the track, which evokes a more starry-eyed spin on Weezer’s latter-day work. Listen to it below.

Cuomo has previously released three collections of solo recordings, as well as a live album. This would mark his first released solo work since 2011’s Alone III: The Pinkerton Years, which was bundled with The Pinkerton Diaries.

