Rivers Cuomo shares new solo single, “Medicine for Melancholy”: Stream

Rivers Cuomo, photo by Ben Kaye

Weezer’s Pacific Daydream arrived late last year, and it wasn’t even 24 hours before frontman Rivers Cuomo was hinting at yet another LP, a counterpart to 2016’s The White Album called, you guessed it, The Black Album. Last month, Cuomo revealed that the album is due for a May 25th release, and if that sounds like a long time from now, fret not. Today, Cuomo has dropped a new solo single, “Medicine for Melancholy”.

(Read: Ranking Every Weezer Album From Worst To Best)

“We got that Friday feeling / Can I hang out with you for a bit? / You’re my medicine for melancholy,” Cuomo sings over synthesized strings and handclaps in the track, which evokes a more starry-eyed spin on Weezer’s latter-day work. Listen to it below.

Cuomo has previously released three collections of solo recordings, as well as a live album. This would mark his first released solo work since 2011’s Alone III: The Pinkerton Years, which was bundled with The Pinkerton Diaries.