Robert Plant announces 2018 tour dates with Sheryl Crow, Jim James, and Lucinda Williams

Robert Plant, photo by David Brendan Hall

Robert Plant released a new solo album, Carry Fire, late last year, and has spent the intervening months touring, nixing Led Zeppelin reunion speculation, and teasing a new collaborative record with Alison Krauss. Don’t expect it any time soon, though, because Plant’s time on the road isn’t over yet. He’s just announced a new batch of dates in support of Carry Fire.

(Read: CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album)

As usual, Plant will be accompanied by his backing band The Sensational Space Shifters, as well as a rotating roster of special guests that include heavy hitters like My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Jon Langford, and Lucinda Williams, among others. See the full list of dates and guests below.

Robert Plant 2018 Tour Dates:

06/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Venue TBD *

06/10 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway *

06/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

06/13 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

06/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion &

06/19 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater w/special guest Seth Lakeman

06/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre @

06/23 – Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena %

06/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Music and Arts Festival

06/26 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield $

06/27 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Amphitheatre $

06/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver International Jazz Festival

* = w/ Elle King

^ = w/ Sheryl Crow

% = w/ Jon Langford

& = w/ Jon Langford

@ = w/ Jim James

% = w/ Los Lobos

$ = w/ Lucinda Williams