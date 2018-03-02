Robert Plant performs “New World” on The Late Late Show: Watch

Robert Plant performs on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Robert Plant doesn’t often make late night appearances, so James Corden made sure to get the most out of the former Led Zeppelin frontman when he appeared on The Late Late Show last night. Things started on the couch, where Plant recounted the time he challenged a Taiwanese man to a battle of Elvis karaoke while in China. “It was all Chinese folk in there, and even though Tawian is a taboo place for communist Chinese people to even think about, I was neck and neck with this guy, but all the time the Chinese were going for the Taiwanese guy,” a still bitter Plant said. “And I was really, really good!”

(Read: CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Led Zeppelin Album)

Afterwards, Plant took to the stage to promote his latest album, Carry Fire, with a performance of “New World”. Check out the replay of that and his karaoke story below.

Plant is currently on tour and was recently announced as part of the stacked Arroyo Seco Weekend lineup. Find his full docket of dates here, and grab tickets here.