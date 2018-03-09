Menu
Rock Werchter reveals 2018 lineup, and it’s a whopper

Pearl Jam, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers, David Byrne, and Noel Gallagher are just some of the names playing the Belgium festival this summer

on March 09, 2018, 10:01am
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam (Chris Hill), Nick Cave, and Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys (Ben Kaye)

Rock Werchter has revealed its full lineup for 2018. The massive four-day music festival goes down in Werchter, Belgium from July 5th-8th.

Notable acts include Pearl Jam, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers, David Byrne, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Franz Ferdinand, Fleet Foxes, MGMT, CHVRCHES, Fever Ray, and Vince Staples.

Also playing are At the Drive-In, Alice in Chains, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Eels, The Breeders, London Grammar, Khalid, Kali Uchis, Rae Sremmurd, Stone Sour, First Aid Kit, Wolf Alice, Stereophonics, Jorja Smith, Sigrid, Albert Hammond Jr., Susanne Sundfør, and PVRIS, among others.

Tickets are now available via the festival’s website.

