Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Rod Stewart to release new album, Blood Red Roses

The singer's 30th solo album is due out this spring or fall

by
on March 06, 2018, 5:33pm
0 comments
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart is set to return with a new studio album later this year

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith of Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK, Stewart revealed that the album is called Blood Red Roses and contains 11 original songs. Stewart is eyeing either a May/June or September release.

Blood Red Roses will mark Stewart’s 30th solo album to date and comes three years after his previous full-length, Another Country.

This summer, Stewart is set to embark on a co-headlining tour with Cyndi Lauper (grab tickets here).

Take a listen to Meredith’s interview with Stewart and Lauper below:

Previous Story
Jon Hopkins announces new album, Singularity, shares animated “Emerald Rush” video: Watch
Next Story
Fyre Festival founder pleads guilty to two counts of wire fraud
No comments