Run the Jewels share Rick and Morty-starring video for “Oh Mama”: Watch

Adult Swim’s long been a proponent for new music, its Singles series serving as a consistent vessel for quality tunes. It’s only natural, then, that the bizarro purveyors of animated psychosis would start their own music festival, which they’ve just announced will unfold October 6th and 7th in downtown Los Angeles. Accompanying the announcement is a new video from the festival’s headliner: Run the Jewels.

Directed by Juan Meza-León, the psychedelic clip for Run the Jewels 3 highlight “Oh Mama” stars Adult Swim stars Rick and Morty, who here soar through a violent sci-fi world that’s as influenced by Dune as it is Pulp Fiction. Watch it below.

As of now, RTJ is the only artist announced for the festival, which will also feature comedy acts and previews of Adult Swim programming. Early bird tickets are available here.