Ryan Adam teases new album: “11 songs tracked and vocals done”

A follow-up to last year's fantastic album, Prisoner, appears to be on the way

on March 08, 2018, 1:59pm
Ryan Adams, photo by Philip Cosores
Ryan Adams is apparently hard at work on a follow-up to last year’s fantastic Prisoner. Over the last few weeks, the ever-compelling singer-songwriter has been letting fans peek into his Pax-Am Studios with a number of posts on social media. It seems he’s just about finished with a new album, as his latest tweet says he has “11 songs tracked and vocals done.” He also shared a few audio snippets.

At the beginning of March, Adams tweeted that he and his band had “2 songs done. 9 to go.” It now looks like he’s hit the 100% mark, with all 11 tracks completed. According to a February 28th Instagram post, the sessions have featured guitarist Todd Wisenbaker (who played on 1989), drummer Aaron Ficca, and longtime bassist/engineer Charlie Stavish. At the time, keyboardist T’Ben “Mahoney” Alleman hadn’t yet laid down his parts.

Check out all of Adam’s social posts and song snippets below, in chronological order from most to least recent. For a more complete sound, revisit Adam’s latest song, the Valentine’s Day single “Baby I Love You”.

