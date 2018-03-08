Ryan Adam teases new album: “11 songs tracked and vocals done”

Ryan Adams, photo by Philip Cosores

Ryan Adams is apparently hard at work on a follow-up to last year’s fantastic Prisoner. Over the last few weeks, the ever-compelling singer-songwriter has been letting fans peek into his Pax-Am Studios with a number of posts on social media. It seems he’s just about finished with a new album, as his latest tweet says he has “11 songs tracked and vocals done.” He also shared a few audio snippets.

At the beginning of March, Adams tweeted that he and his band had “2 songs done. 9 to go.” It now looks like he’s hit the 100% mark, with all 11 tracks completed. According to a February 28th Instagram post, the sessions have featured guitarist Todd Wisenbaker (who played on 1989), drummer Aaron Ficca, and longtime bassist/engineer Charlie Stavish. At the time, keyboardist T’Ben “Mahoney” Alleman hadn’t yet laid down his parts.

Check out all of Adam’s social posts and song snippets below, in chronological order from most to least recent. For a more complete sound, revisit Adam’s latest song, the Valentine’s Day single “Baby I Love You”.

11 songs tracked and vocals done.

Records are funny creatures sometimes they wake you up like they can't wait to just get born. pic.twitter.com/Qw9lZlXoNg — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 8, 2018

Late night overdub, cherry on top-isms at PaxAm with the man, @charliestavish pic.twitter.com/2Kw5sIhstm — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 6, 2018

Did somebody call Dr Sax?

Mister Joe Sublett… What a badass pic.twitter.com/NECJxaEssj — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 2, 2018

24 track 2 inch tape. 2 songs done. 9 to go. We're in the end zone adding little touches & vocals at night. This is the sound we were looking for. It's something like a dream woven from the records we love most. Exciting vibes at #PaxAm with the dudes. X pic.twitter.com/JgkDxQusJO — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) March 1, 2018

7 new jams so far. Riding that wave pic.twitter.com/NRZz0RM72X — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) February 19, 2018

Jams all day A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Feb 16, 2018 at 1:12pm PST