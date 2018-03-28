Ryan Adams will cover Exile On Main St. at Rolling Stones tribute concert

Ryan Adams, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ryan Adams recently spoke to Marc Maron about his admiration for The Rolling Stones and his relationship with longtime Stones producer Don Was. Now, Adams and Was are teaming up for a celebrity-studded live performance of the Stones’ 1972 Exile On Main St. in its entirety.

Adams and a band of soon-to-be-announced collaborators will perform the double album in full on Saturday, May 5th at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre as part of the city’s Jazz Fest. Known for tracks like “Rip This Joint”, “Rocks Off”, “Sweet Virginia”, and “Loving Cup”, the album was reissued in 2010 after being remixed by Was himself.

“I’ve listened to all the multi-track tapes from the Exile period and it’s not hyperbolic to say that this is probably the greatest rock ‘n roll ever recorded! I can’t wait to dig deep into these songs with The Mighty Ryan Adams and this incredible group of musicians,” Was, who’s serving as music director of the concert event, says in a press statement.

Tickets for “Exile on Bourbon St.”, as it’s being dubbed, go on sale Monday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. CT.

Listen to a live recording of Adams covering The Stones’ “Brown Sugar”;