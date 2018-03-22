RZA announces new live-score screenings of classic kung fu film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

RZA

The inspiration behind much of Wu-Tang Clan’s catalog and aesthetic can be traced back to Lau Kar-Leung’s classic 1978 kung fu film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin. RZA, founding member of the hip-hop collective, was especially drawn to the movie’s portrayal of oppressed Chinese villagers, a feeling he could relate to as a minority growing up in America.

“Beyond the kung-fu, it was the reality of the situation that hit me,” RZA shared in a press statement. “Growing up as a black kid in America, I didn’t know that that kind of story had existed anywhere else.”

As a tribute to the influential film, last year RZA launched Live From The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, an audio visual concert experience in which he re-scored the film live from beginning to end using Wu-Tang’s discography. Today, the rapper has announced he will bring back that same concept for a new run of US dates in April. Denver, Miami, and Los Angeles are among the cities on his itinerary.

Find all the upcoming dates below.

RZA: Live From The 36th Chamber of Shaolin 2018 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

04/18 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

04/20 – Miami, FL @ Lemon City Studios

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

Revisit a trailer for The 36th Chamber of Shaolin: