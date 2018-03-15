Saba announces new album, Care For Me, due out in April

Saba, photo by Jesus J. Montero

Saba will return next month will a brand new album. Entitled Care For Me, the 10-track effort is due out April 5th. It serves as the follow-up to 2016’s Bucket List Project.

Care For Me marks Saba’s first release since the tragic passing of fellow PIVOT member Walter Long Jr., a.k.a. John Walt. The “inner turmoil and exhaustion” experienced by Saba in the aftermath of Walt’s death is captured on the album, which a press release describes as “an introspective journey haunted by trauma and deflated with social anxiety.”

Saba was joined in the studio by producers Daoud and daedaePIVOT. Chance the Rapper cameos on the track “Logout” and TheMIND guests on “Busy”. The latter track was released as the album’s first single and you can watch its corresponding video below.

See the album’s artwork and tracklist below. A supporting North American tour kicks off on April 10th.

Care For Me Artwork:

Care For Me Tracklist:

01. Busy (feat. theMIND) / Sirens

02. Broken Girls

03. LIFE

04. Calligraphy

05. Fighter (feat. Kaina)

06. Smile

07. Logout (feat. Chance the Rapper)

08. Grey

09. Prom/King

10. Heaven