Saba contemplates mortality on new song “Life”: Stream

Saba

Care For Me is the new album from Saba, expected to drop next month. The 10-track collection follows 2016’s Bucket List Project and finds the Chicago MC examining his own inner anxieties as well as reflecting on the passing of fellow PIVOT member Walter John Jr., aka John Walt.

The latter subject of mortality is tackled on his latest single, “Life”. Over minimal production supplied by Daoud, daedaePIVOT, and Saba himself, the rapper tries to dodge the grasp of death. “I got angels running ‘way, I got demons hunting me/ I know Pac was 25, I know Jesus 33/ I tell death to keep a distance, I think he obsessed with me.” Later, Saba references Walt directly: “I got my grandaddy soul, I’m at war that’s on my mind/ I seen Walter buy that coat, wish I could switch it with mine.”

Hear it below.

Care For Me officially arrives April 5th. It features a collaboration with Chance the Rapper.

Care For Me Tracklist:

01. Busy (feat. theMIND) / Sirens

02. Broken Girls

03. LIFE

04. Calligraphy

05. Fighter (feat. Kaina)

06. Smile

07. Logout (feat. Chance the Rapper)

08. Grey

09. Prom/King

10. Heaven