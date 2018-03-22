SBTRKT remixes Chance the Rapper’s “All We Got”: Stream

SBTRKT and Chance the Rapper (photo by Amy Price)

After much radio silence, SBTRKT resurfaces today with a new remix of “All We Got”, the Kanye West-assisted opening track to Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book mixtape. The update, which includes additional dramatic percussive features and ballooned synths, can be streamed below.

“thought id share this – as its been on my drive for a year or so – was shared the vocals by Chance & Pat his manager back in late 2016,” SBTRKT wrote in the SoundCloud description for the remix. “big fan of Chance and the original song so was fun to give it my own take.”

SBTRKT’s last project came in the form of 2016’s surprise Save Yourself release, featuring collaborations with Sampha and DRAM. His last proper full-length was Wonder Where We Land from 2014.

As for Lil Chano, he’s been busy working with G Herbo and Lil Uzi Vert and fellow Chicagoans Vic Mensa and Saba.