Semisonic’s Dan Wilson reflects on the 20th anniversary of Feeling Strangely Fine

Feeling Strangely Fine

Kyle Meredith With… is an ongoing interview series presented by Consequence of Sound and Louisville’s 91.9 WFPK. Today, we’re sharing Kyle’s conversation with Dan Wilson, frontman of Semisonsic, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Feeling Strangely Fine. Wilson waxes nostalgic about the album’s creation along with its ensuing success. He also discusses the possibility of full album performances, his admiration for Father John Misty, and recent gigs writing music for Phantogram, Vance Joy, and Halsey. Take a listen below, and head to our YouTube channel to find more episodes of Kyle Meredith With…