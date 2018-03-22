Serj Tankian joins surviving Audioslave members for “Like A Stone”: Watch

Serj Takian with Chris Cornell

Over the last two decades, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, and Brad Wilk have performed together in a variety of bands, including Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and, most recently, Prophets of Rage. During a recent Prophets of Rage gig in Auckland, New Zealand, the trio revisited their time in Audioslave by performing “Like A Stone”. System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian joined the band on stage to sing lead, filling in for the late, great Chris Cornell.

Following the performance, Cornell’s wife, Vickey Cornell, thanked the band for “your love honoring and keeping Chris Cornell’s memory alive,” adding, “I know he was with you all tonight!”

Tankian previously joined the surviving members of Audioslave during Prophets of Rage’s set at Rock im Park Festival last summer.