Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York

Cynthia Nixon, actress and New York gubernatorial candidate

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York.

The 51-year-old actress launched her candidacy on Monday. She’ll be running as a Democrat, setting up a primary battle against the state’s current governor, Andrew Cuomo.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Nixon cited income inequality, health care, mass incarceration, and New York City’s deteriorating subway system as some of the issues she plans to focus on. “I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our government to work again,” she says in the video. She’s also launched a campaign website, which you can find here.

Nixon play Miranda Hobbes on all six seasons of HBO’s Sex and the City, a role for which she won the 2004 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. She’s also the recipient of a Tony Award (for her role in The Little Foxes) and a Grammy Award (for her audio book narration of Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth).