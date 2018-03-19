Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York

Nixon is running as a Democrat, setting up a primary battle against the state's current governor, Andrew Cuomo

by
on March 19, 2018, 2:43pm
0 comments
Cynthia Nixon, actress and New York gubernatorial candidate
Cynthia Nixon, actress and New York gubernatorial candidate

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York.

The 51-year-old actress launched her candidacy on Monday. She’ll be running as a Democrat, setting up a primary battle against the state’s current governor, Andrew Cuomo.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Nixon cited income inequality, health care, mass incarceration, and New York City’s deteriorating subway system as some of the issues she plans to focus on. “I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our government to work again,” she says in the video. She’s also launched a campaign website, which you can find here.

Nixon play Miranda Hobbes on all six seasons of HBO’s Sex and the City, a role for which she won the 2004 Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. She’s also the recipient of a Tony Award (for her role in The Little Foxes) and a Grammy Award (for her audio book narration of Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth).

Previous Story
Peter Dinklage confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War
Next Story
CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Favorite Sufjan Stevens Albums
No comments