Simian Mobile Disco’s Jas Shaw diagnosed with rare illness

The group's tour will be put on hold for "at least a few months" as Shaw receives treatment

on March 27, 2018, 10:43am
Jas Shaw of Simian Mobile Disco

Jas Shaw, one-half of English electronic outfit Simian Mobile Disco, has been diagnosed with AL  amyloidosis, a rare, incurable condition caused by a bone marrow disorder that can affect tissues, nerves and organs. As a result, the band has cancelled its upcoming North American tour.

According to a statement posted to Twitter, the tour will be on hold “for at least a few months” as Shaw receives treatment. The band’s final performance before the hiatus will be on April 4th at London Barbican. All profits will go to the UCL Amyloidosis Fund. If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so here.

The April 4th show will find Simian Mobile Disco playing through their forthcoming new album, Murmurations, which the group recorded with vocals from the Deep Throat Choir, who will also be at the show. It arrives on May 11th.

