Sinead O’Connor, under the name Magda Davitt, announces first US shows in four years

Magda Davitt, fka Sinead O'Connor, photo by Maja Smiejkowska

Sinead O’Connor had a rough 2016, during which the Irish singer threatened suicide on multiple occasions. Thankfully, it appears she’s well on the mend and last year she appeared on Dr. Phil for a frank, emotional interview about mental illness. Now, the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer has announced what will be her first US dates since 2014.

On April 24th, O’Connor will play Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Music Hall and the following night she’ll head to Northampton, Massachusetts to perform at the Academy of Music Theatre. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, she’ll be playing under the name Magda Davitt, a name she adopted for herself to be “free of parental curses.” A press release promises that a full tour is expected for the singer this summer.

O’Connor/Davitt’s last album was 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss.

Sinead O’Conor aka Magda Davitt 2018 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall

04/25 – North Hampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

Below, watch O’Connor perform at Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s 60th Birthday concert back in January.