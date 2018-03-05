Slayer add new North American dates to farewell tour

Slayer

Tickets to Slayer’s final tour have been going fast since it was announced at the end of January. With such apparent demand to catch the thrash icons’ last hurrah, the band has today revealed a second leg of North American tour dates for the summer.

The new stretch start in late July along the East Coast, with August shows taking the metal outfit to Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; San Antonio, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and beyond. As with much of the first leg, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, and Testament will serve as support for all the new shows. Napalm Death has also joined the trek.

Check out Slayer’s farewell tour schedule below, and expect even more international dates in the near future. You can grab tickets here.

Slayer 2018 Farewell Tour Dates:

05/10 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center *

05/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

05/13 – Sacrament, CA @ Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo #

05/16 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum #

05/17 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre #

05/19 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four *

05/20 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Centre *

05/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place *

05/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

05/27 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre #

05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

05/30 – Montreal, QB @ Place Bell *

06/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #

06/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Banks Arts Center #

06/04 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

06/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion #

06/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

06/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ VUHL Amphitheatre #

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

06/15 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre #

06/17 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center #

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory #

06/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre #

07/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Impact Music Festival, Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ^

07/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach ^

07/31 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

08/01 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center ^

08/03 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien lake Performing Arts Center ^

08/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater ^

08/06 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

08/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^

08/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium ^

08/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

08/15 – San Antonio,. TX @ Freeman Coliseum ^

08/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre ^

08/18 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

08/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

08/21 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

08/23 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

08/26 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center ^

* = w/ Lamb Of God, Behemoth, and Testament

# = w/ Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Behemoth, and Testament

^ = w/ Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Napalm Death, and Testament