Snail Mail announces debut album, Lush, shares first single, “Pristine”: Stream

Snail Mail, photo by Michael Lavine

Lindsey Jordan, aka Snail Mail, is a rising singer-songwriter, who despite being only 18 years young, has already earned the accolades of the New York Times and a contract with Matador Records. The Brooklyn-via-Baltimore artist first turned heads in 2016 with Habit, a debut EP anchored by the impressively catchy single “Thinning”. This attention was then parlayed into tours with Waxahatchee, Ought, and Girlpool.

Now, Jordan is prepping to release her very first full-length album, Lush. Due out June 8th, it was recorded with producer Jake Aron, known for his work with Grizzly Bear and Solange, and engineer Johnny Shenka. Jordan, who once was a guitar student of fellow Matador rocker Mary Timony (Wild Flag, Ex Hex), slings moody yet intimate indie rock while ruminating carefully and cathartically on adolescent awkwardness, stinging breakups, and simmering crushes. Pre-orders have already begun here.

As a teaser of what’s to come from the forthcoming Snail Mail album, Jordan has shared “Pristine”, a lead single about an unforgettable partner. “And if you do find someone better, I’ll still see you in everything,” she sings, later adding, “And I know myself, and I’ll never love anyone else… I won’t love anyone else.” Hear it down below via its lyric video.

Lush Artwork:

To coincide with the album news, Jordan has expanded her 2018 Snail Mail tour to include additional North American dates for the months of June and July. Two shows are alongside Matador veterans Belle and Sebastian.

Snail Mail 2018 Tour Dates:

03/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/04 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt %

04/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %

04/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey %

04/07 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar %

04/10 – Austin, TX @ The Scoot Inn %

04/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

04/13 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/17 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre %

04/18 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brewing %

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic %

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/23 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room %

04/24 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf %

04/26 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In %

05/15 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

05/19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club

05/20 – Manchester, UK @ Vullivers

05/21 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

05/23 – Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

05/24 – Groningen, NE @ Vera

05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

06/05 – Portland, ME @ State Theater #

06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewing

06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

06/15 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Flux *

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

06/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

06/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews *

06/20 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

06/22 – Boise, ID @ Funky Taco *

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

06/25 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *

06/27 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club *

06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall *

06/29 – Visalia, CA @ The Cellar Door *

06/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater *

07/03 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pub Rock Live *

07/06 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

07/07 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s *

07/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn *

07/10 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook *

07/11 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

07/12 – Baltimore, MD @ The Parkway Theater *

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

07/15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

07/16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle *

07/17 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *

07/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups ^

07/25 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^

07/26 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop ^

07/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ^

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern ^

% = w/ Japanese Breakfast

# = w/ Belle and Sebastian

* = w/ Bonny Doon

^ = w/ Long Beard