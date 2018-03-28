Soccer Mommy shares ‘90s teen movie-inspired video for “Cool”: Watch

Soccer Mommy, photo by Kelsey Hart

Nashville native Sophie Allison released Clean, her raw studio debut album as Soccer Mommy, earlier this month. Now, she’s shared a new music video for one of the standout tracks, “Cool”.

The Ambar Navarro-directed visual features animations from Art Baby Girl and takes inspiration from Allison’s love for ‘90s teen movies. She stars as the “cool girl” in school while the clip flips between various dream scenarios.

(Read: Soccer Mommy breaks down her debut album, Clean, Track by Track)

In her Track by Track feature with Consequence of Sound breaking down Clean, Allison described “Cool” as “fun and upbeat because it’s like a hopeful moment where I’m thinking about how I’m going to be moving forward in my life.”

Watch it below.

Soccer Mommy is currently on the North American leg of her world tour in support of Clean, where she has planned stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Washington’s Sasquatch Festival before it wraps up in early June. These dates also include supporting shows with Liz Phair and Speedy Ortiz. Soccer Mommy will follow up with a string of European dates in late August through late September. Check out the full itinerary below.

Soccer Mommy 2018 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl *

03/28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern *

03/30 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel *

03/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater *

04/03 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill *

04/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

04/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

04/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

04/13 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Jr. *

04/14 – San Antonio, TX @ 502 Bar *

04/15 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links *

04/26 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

04/27 – Lansing, MI @ The Pike Room at The Crofoot ^

04/28 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall at Great Hall ^

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ Quai Des Brumes ^

05/01 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Main room)

05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

05/05 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

05/07 – Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Cafe %

05/08 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook %

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade %

05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch Festival

06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club #

06/06 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust #

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

08/31 – Scotland, UK @ Electric Fields Festival

09/04 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

09/05 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

09/07 – Dublin, UK @ Grand Social

09/08 – Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast

09/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/11 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

09/13 – London, UK @ Scala

09/14 – Gent, BE @ Dok

09/17 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

09/18 – Stockholm, SE @ Melodybox

09/19 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar at Vega

* = w/ Madeline Kenney

# = w/ Liz Phair

^ = w/ Long Beard

% = w/ Speedy Ortiz

In other Soccer Mommy news, Allison recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to open up about Clean, her indie rock heroes, and discuss opening for Liz Phair. Listen to the full conversation below.