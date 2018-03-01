Someone placed a terrifying Jason Vorhees statue at the bottom of a Minnesota lake

Jason Vorhees statue in Minnesota

Diehard Friday the 13th fans may want to brush up on their swimming skills, pronto. As something of an homage to the horror franchise, an artist named Curtis Lahr has placed a statue of Jason Vorhees at the bottom of a popular Minnesota lake.

Located 120 feet underwater, the life-sized replica comes complete with infamous hockey mask and frightening machete. The haunting sight hearkens back to the ending of Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, when Tommy Jarvis attempts to “kill off” Jason by chaining him to the bottom of Crystal Lake.

Lahr put the statue in the Crosby-area lake back in 2013, and although it’s since become worn down and covered in algae, it’s managed to scare off a fair share of divers who frequent the waters there.

Check out videos of the statue below and ask yourself: Do you dare to dive?