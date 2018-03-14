Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls shares new single “It Don’t Get Old” and video: Watch

Derek Smalls

Nearly 35 years into his iconic career, Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls is releasing his debut solo album. Entitled Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing), it’s due out on April 13th. Smalls previously previewed the album by sharing the title track; now, he’s unveiled a second teaser in “It Don’t Get Old”.

Described by Smalls as “life on the road, an endless series of pointless encounters,” the new single features Keith Richards guitarist Waddy Wachtel. In the self-directed video, Smalls signs autographs backstage and gets lost in the whirlwind of touring life. Watch it below.

The guest-heavy Smalls Change is produced by CJ Vanston and also features appearances by David Crosby, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Paul Shaffer, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Steve Vai, Toto’s Steve Lukather, and even Jane Lynch. Pre-orders are ongoing here.

In support of the release, Smalls will will launch the “Lukewarm Water Live: An Adventure in Loud Music Tour” next month in Atlanta. Check out the currently announced dates below.

Derek Smalls “Lukewarm Water Live: An Adventure in Loud Music” 2018 Tour Dates:

04/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater *

06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall #

TBD – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center ^

* = w/ Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

# = w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

^ = w/ National Symphony Orchestra