Spoon and Grizzly Bear team up for co-headlining tour

Spoon (photo by Amy Price) and Grizzly Bear (photo by Scott Newton)

In June, Spoon and Grizzly Bear will join forces for a co-headlining tour. The eight-city jaunt kicks off on June 18th in Boston and also includes stops in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 9th. For every ticket sold, $1 will go to PLUS1 in support of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund’s mission to prevent gun violence and build safer communities.

Both bands are supporting stellar 2017 releases: Spoon’s Hot Thoughts and Grizzly Bear’s Painted Ruins, respectively.

Spoon and Grizzly Bear Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

06/19 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

06/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

06/26 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest

06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewery

Spoon 2018 Tour Dates:

03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Gaparilla Music Festival

03/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

03/15 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda

03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/22 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Circo Vaodor

03/23 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

03/30 – Aspen, CO @ Core Party

03/31 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

05/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

05/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

05/18 – Richmond, VA @ Wildflower Arts and Music Festival

05/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

06/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

06/04 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival

06/06 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra

06/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

06/09 – Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

^ = w/ Grizzly Bear

Grizzly Bear 2018 Tour Dates:

03/06-07 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival

03/09 – Parkville, AU @ Melbourne Zoo

03/10 – Bridport, AU @ A Festival Called Panama

03/11 – Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival

03/12 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

03/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Queensland Performing Arts Centre

03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival

05/25 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/31 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival

06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/16 – North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center (MASS MoCA)

08/01 – Diepholz, DE @ Appletree Garden Festival

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy

08/14 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

08/16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/17 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock Festival

08/18-19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

^ = w/ Spoon