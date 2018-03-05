Spoon and Grizzly Bear team up for co-headlining tour

In June, Spoon and Grizzly Bear will join forces for a co-headlining tour. The eight-city jaunt kicks off on June 18th in Boston and also includes stops in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 9th. For every ticket sold, $1 will go to PLUS1 in support of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund’s mission to prevent gun violence and build safer communities.
Both bands are supporting stellar 2017 releases: Spoon’s Hot Thoughts and Grizzly Bear’s Painted Ruins, respectively.
Spoon and Grizzly Bear Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
06/19 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn
06/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
06/26 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest
06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewery
Spoon 2018 Tour Dates:
03/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
03/07 – Richmond, VA @ The National
03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Gaparilla Music Festival
03/11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
03/15 – Montevideo, UY @ La Trastienda
03/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/22 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Circo Vaodor
03/23 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil
03/30 – Aspen, CO @ Core Party
03/31 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
05/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
05/16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
05/18 – Richmond, VA @ Wildflower Arts and Music Festival
05/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
06/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
06/04 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival
06/06 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra
06/07 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
06/09 – Leipzig, DE @ Taubchenthal
06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^
06/19 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ^
06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn ^
06/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^
06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion ^
06/26 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest ^
06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^
06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewery ^
^ = w/ Grizzly Bear
Grizzly Bear 2018 Tour Dates:
03/06-07 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Festival
03/09 – Parkville, AU @ Melbourne Zoo
03/10 – Bridport, AU @ A Festival Called Panama
03/11 – Meredith, AU @ Golden Plains Festival
03/12 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
03/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Queensland Performing Arts Centre
03/24 – Houston, TX @ In Bloom Music Festival
05/25 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/31 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/02 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Dublin, IE @ Forbidden Fruit Festival
06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/16 – North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center (MASS MoCA)
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion ^
06/19 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ^
06/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn ^
06/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^
06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion ^
06/26 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest ^
06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s ^
06/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewery ^
08/01 – Diepholz, DE @ Appletree Garden Festival
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Roxy
08/14 – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
08/16 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival
08/17 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock Festival
08/18-19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
^ = w/ Spoon