St. Vincent recorded and produced a children’s album with her aunt and uncle

Back in January, St. Vincent brought her aunt and uncle, musical duo Tuck & Patti, out on the road with her as openers for her Fear the Future tour. The two acts have a long musical partnership, as a young Annie Clark was known to attend Tuck & Patti performances and even road managed them.

Now, in an interview with Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson (via Pitchfork), Clark has revealed that she and Tuck & Patti will continue on with their familial collaborations. During downtime on the Fear the Future tour, Clark recorded and produced an album’s worth of children’s music for her aunt and uncle.

Originally, she and Tuck & Patti were planning to record “actual children’s songs, and then it turns out a lot of children’s songs suck,” she explained. Instead, they channeled their singer-songwriter roots: “So I was like, ‘OK, let’s take things from a classic songwriter-y pantheon that could completely appeal to kids because of their sing songy-ness and the relatively clean content.’” Clark said “We Are Going to Be Friends” by The White Stripes and Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut” were among the songs they recorded together.

Hear the full interview below, which also features segments about Clark’s “Mystery of Love” Oscars performance with Sufjan Stevens and David Byrne’s apology regarding the lack of diversity on his American Utopia album. Clark’s last album was 2017’s excellent Masseduction.