State of the Empire Episode 50: #ImperialMarch

To keep tabs on the ever-growing pop culture zeitgeist that is Star Wars, we bring you State of the Empire. Led by Art Director Cap Blackard, the series speculates on the future of the franchise and looks for news in Alderaan places.

Sometimes things don’t go according to plan. Just ask Lord & Miller.

To celebrate 50 episodes of State of the Empire, Cap went out to L.A. to hang with Matt and storm Lucasfilm for Solo intel. And… well, though we didn’t end up like the Bothan spies, at least they had something to show for themselves. It’s 60 days until we’re strapped in for the latest Star Wars and we’re still flying without a targeting computer.

But hey – you know when State of the Empire is in town there’s always a party. So we’re celebrating #ImperialMarch by scoping out YOUR picks for the greatest Imps of ’em all. Plus we discover surprising ties between forthcoming novels and the theme park, Galaxy’s Edge, swoop into some deep, classic Star Wars lore in Solo, explore the sordid secrets of the Rancor Giga Pet, and get ready for the impending return of one of the greatest and greenest heroes in the galaxy: Jaxxon.

Download from the player above | Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Support State of the Empire!

— Rate & review us on iTunes

— Rate & review us on Podchaser | How to use Podchaser

— Follow us on Twitter

Star Wars Media:

— Thrawn by Timothy Zahn

— Thrawn: Alliances by Timothy Zahn

Star Wars Links:

— Star Wars Spoilers on Facebook

— Your #ImperialMarch 2018 votes

— Solo swoop production art

— Enfys Nest swoop toy

— The Sail Barge playset at HasLab

— Forces of Destiny season 2

— The Thrawn Alliances excerpt

— Concept art from Star Wars Battlefront IV

— The Rancor Giga Pet

Willow Links:

— Watch Willow with us in Orlando, FL April 5th, 8pm

— Wales Comic Con