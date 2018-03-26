Steely Dan will play classic albums in full during nine-date New York City residency this fall

Steely Dan, photo by Philip Cosores

Steely Dan fans rejoice! The trailblazing rock outfit has announced a fall residency at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, during which they’ll dedicate shows to full performances of the band’s most iconic albums. Across the nine dates, Donald Fagen and his backing band will rip through 1973’s Countdown to Ecstasy, 1976’s The Royal Scam, 1977’s Aja, 1980’s Gaucho, and Fagen’s 1982 solo LP, The Nightfly, as well as a greatest hits set and another in which fans will vote on the setlist.

The residency follows a recently announced co-headlining US tour with The Doobie Brothers, which kicks off in Charlotte on May 10th. Steely Dan’s forthcoming outings mark their first since the death of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker last September. In between the tour and the residency, you can catch Steely Dan at an additional five shows in Richmond, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Baltimore, and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. See Steely Dan’s full list of 2018 tour dates below.

Rolling Stone notes that Fagen’s live band will consist of guitarist Jon Herington, drummer Keith Carlock, bassist Freddie Washington, and keyboardist Jim Beard in addition to three backing vocalists and a four-piece horn section.

Tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, March 30th at 10 a.m. ET. You can also grab them here.

Steely Dan 2018 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

05/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre *

05/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

05/14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre *

05/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

05/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheater *

05/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

05/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

05/24 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

05/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

05/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre *

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

06/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Keyarena *

06/07 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

06/09 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena *

06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre *

06/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

06/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

06/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

06/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

06/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

06/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *

06/26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

06/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

07/02 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/03 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater *

07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/07 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/10 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

07/13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

07/14 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

10/01 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Symphony Heinz Hall

10/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

10/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Theatre

10/14 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/17 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Royal Scam)

10/18 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Aja)

10/20 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (The Nightfly)

10/21 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (“By Popular Demand”)

10/24 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Countdown to Ecstasy)

10/26– New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Gaucho)

10/27 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Aja)

10/29 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (The Nightfly)

10/30 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Greatest Hits)

* = w/ The Doobie Brothers