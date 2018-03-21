Sting and Shaggy to perform concert for Queen Elizabeth II

Sting and Shaggy to perform for Queen Elizabeth II

As if a collaboration between an Englishman in New York and a guy who once got caught in the shower wasn’t baffling enough, Sting and Shaggy have now been tapped to serenade one of the most elite audiences in the world. A day after releasing their collaborative album 44/876, the pair will perform at Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday concert.

Celebrating the Queen’s 66-year reign and another turn of the calendar, the show will take place April 21st at London’s Royal Albert Hall. An icon like Sting appearing is one thing, but there’s something about Shaggy performing for royalty that just feels ridiculous. Until you realize his home country of Jamaica is indeed part of the British Commonwealth, which makes Shaggy a subject of Queen Elizabeth who has to do whatever the damn hell she tells him to.

Other “stars from around the Commonwealth” set to perform include Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Shawn Mendes, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Anne Marie, and Sir Tom Jones. The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two Radio, and BBC World Service English.

A number members of the Royal Family will be in attendance, and tickets are also available to the public here. Meanwhile, 44/876 is out April 20th and you can revisit the single “Don’t Make Me Wait” below.