Stone Temple Pilots reveal new album with replacement singer Jeff Gutt: Stream

Stone Temple Pilots, photo by Michelle Shiers

Stone Temple Pilots return today with their first new album in eight years. The self-titled record is available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Stone Temple Pilot serves as the band’s first release with new frontman Jeff Gutt. “We are thrilled about what lies ahead,” guitarist Dean DeLeo said of the LP in a previous statement. “The best way for us to honor our past is to keep making new music.” For context, Gutt is the third singer to assume fronting duties. Founding member Scott Weiland led the group from its formation in 1989 until 2013, when he was replaced by Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington. Weiland died in 2015 and Bennington passed away last summer.

The release spans 12 tracks and was previewed with “Meadow” and “Roll Me Under”, which was one of the initial songs written during their recording sessions.

(Read: Core 25 Years Later: A Conversation with Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots)

To coincide with the album, STP are currently touring North America (also their first outing with Gutt). Of these shows, the band’s Robert DeLeo noted, “With so much time and experience gone by in life we feel compelled to dig back into a 30-year catalog and really try to reflect and choose what songs haven’t been performed live.”

“We want to give people who have come to see us in the past a chance to hear something they haven’t heard before at previous STP shows,” he continued. “We want to celebrate this time in our lives with our performances.” You can grab tickets to the tour here.

Stone Temple Pilots Artwork:

Stone Temple Pilots Tracklist:

01. Middle of Nowhere

02. Guilty

03. Meadow

04. Just a Little Lie

05. Six Eight

06. Thought She’d Be Mine

07. Roll Me Under

08. Never Enough

09. The Art of Letting Go

10. Finest Hour

11. Good Shoes

12. Red & Blues