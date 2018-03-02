Sufjan Stevens to perform with St. Vincent at the Oscars

St Vincent with Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens is set to take the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday to perform “Mystery of Love”, his Oscar-nominated original song from Call Me By Your Name. It’s undoubtedly the biggest performance of Stevens’ career, but he’ll have some big names in his corner. As announced today, Stevens will be joined by an impressive backing ensemble that includes St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, and Chris Thile, along with frequent collaborators Casey Foubert and James McAlister.

The Oscars air Sunday, March 4th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

In related news, Stevens is releasing a 10-inch featuring “Mystery of Love” and the other tracks he contributed to Call Me By Your Name: “Visions of Gideon” and Doveman’s remix of “Futile Devices”. The limited-edition vinyl will be available for Record Store Day 2018 (April 21st).

Listen to “Mystery of Love” below.