Frightened Rabbit, Editors, Minor Victories supergroup Mastersystem share new single, “The Enlightenment”: Stream

The latest track off the band's forthcoming debut album, Dance Music, due out in April

by
on March 21, 2018, 12:11pm
Mastersystem
When Mastersystem—an intriguing new supergroup comprised of two sets of siblings from Frightened RabbitEditors, and Minor Victories—released their debut single, “Notes On A Life Not Quite Lived”, last month, the track resonated as a grittier, heavy take on the kind of work Scott Hutchinson’s routinely been putting out with Frightened Rabbit. With new single “The Enlightenment”, the band’s released what truly sounds like a mission statement.

Combative from the get-go, “The Enlightenment” all but buries Hutchinson’s yearning vocals beneath waves of distortion, relentless snare hits, and, eventually, squealing walls of noise. The song closes out in climactic fashion, with the cacophony looping in on itself as Hutchinson’s drown into the morass. See its grainy, cluttered video for the song below.

Mastersystem’s debut album, Dance Music, arrives on April 6th via Physical Education. See a brief list of European tour dates below.

Mastersystem 2018 Tour Dates:
04/25 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
04/26 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny
04/27 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School
04/28 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/30 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Institute 3
05/01 – London, UK @ Oslo

