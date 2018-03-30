Sweet Valley announce new album, Eternal Champ II, share trippy “Hit and Run”: Stream

Sweet Valley, photo by Andrew Caddick

Sweet Valley, the electronic project comprised of Wavves leader Nathan Williams and brother Joel “Kynan” Williams, have announced a new album. It’s titled Eternal Champ II and due out April 20th via Nathan’s own Ghost Ramp imprint.

The forthcoming release is described as a “conceptual sequel” to Sweet Valley’s debut LP, 2012’s Eternal Champ. Inspired by video game music and sample-based beat collage, it features a total of 15 all-new tracks, with titles such as “Rip Cord”, “Stalker”, “Wet Suit Jinx”, and “Mutt and Junkyard”.

To tease the record, the Williams brothers have shared lead single “Hit and Run”. It’s a psychedelic listen that comes complete with a trippy visualizer helmed by Joel. Check it out below.

Eternal Champ II follows a handful of smaller Sweet Valley releases, including the GZA-assisted single “Planetary Energy” and the 2015 collaborative EP with MNDR, Dance 4 A Dollar.

To coincide with the album news, Sweet Valley have also released the original Eternal Champ on vinyl for the very first time. Find more info here.

Eternal Champ II Artwork:

Eternal Champ II Tracklist:

01. Rip Cord

02. Hit and Run

03. Wet Suit Jinx

04. Chameleon

05. Stalker

06. Tunnel Rat

07. Major Blood

08. Coil Crusher

09. Air Tight

10. Falcon

11. Cover Girl

12. Mirage

13. And Then You Die

14. Lady Jae

15. Mutt and Junkyard