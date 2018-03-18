SXSW Film Festival 2018 Gallery: Isle of Dogs, Ready Player One, Star Wars, Westworld, A Quiet Place

Jeff Goldblum // Isle of Dogs, photo by Heather Kaplan

On Friday, March 9th, South by Southwest kicked off the film portion of its conference. Once again, those iconic red carpets were rolled out in front of Austin’s half dozen theaters, inviting everyone from Wes Anderson and Emily Blunt to Jeff Goldblum and Daryl Hannah to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rachel Bloom. While our film writers kept busy trying to get inside and secure a seat, our trusty photographer Heather Kaplan was right there to capture the magic before it ever hit the celluloid. Take a look at the gallery below and be sure to follow her work on Instagram.