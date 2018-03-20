SXSW Interactive and Convergence 2018 Gallery: Batmobiles, Bunnies, and Bob Ross VR

Photo by Heather Kaplan

When she wasn’t on the red carpet or at a concert, our photographer Heather Kaplan explored the range of South By Southwest’s programming on the Interactive and Convergence sides. This year’s conference spanned a whopping 24 educational tracks, including government, health, sports, and marketing. Attendees could experience new technology firsthand at the SXSW tradeshow and Interactive Innovation Awards showcase, immerse themselves in art installations such as Ronen Sharabani’s Conductors and Resistance, or hear renowned therapist Esther Perel deliver a keynote address on love and connectivity. From VR headsets to Bob Ross painting classes, here’s a look at the best … of the rest … of the fest. Follow her work on Instagram.