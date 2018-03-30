SZA goes to Camp Ctrl in “Broken Clocks” video: Watch

SZA in the "Broken Clocks" video

For a kid who went to overnight camp two months a year, there’s nothing more nostalgic than summer. The archery competitions, hanging out by the lake, food fights, plotting your next bunk raid — and, of course, making out with your seasonal boo out by the vans. SZA captures all of it in the hazy ’90s nostalgia of her “Broken Clocks” video. Directed by SZA herself alongside Dave Meyers (Missy Elliot’s “Work It”, Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble”), the clip finds the Top Dawg member chilling at Camp Ctrl, munching on toasted marshmallows right off the stick. That is until she snaps back to reality in a jarring twist at the end.

Check out the video below.

The video for the Ctrl track dropped as an Apple Exclusive last night, but apparently wasn’t supposed to. According to Pitchfork, SZA said in a since-deleted tweet, “When an automated incorrect version of ur video drops in the middle of he night an there’s nothing u can do.” The above embed was uploaded some hours after Apple went live with their version.