Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker and Zhu link up on collaborative song “My Life”: Stream

A moody cut reminiscent of the spacier arrangements found on Currents

by
on March 05, 2018, 10:18am
Kevin Parker, photo by Philip Cosores

Electronic producer Zhu started the year off with a tweet teasing a collaboration with Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker. “TameImpalaxzhu???” he wrote. Today, the track has finally been unboxed

Dubbed “My Life”, it’s an atmospheric electropop cut reminiscent of the spacier selections found on Tame Impala’s stellar 2015 record, Currents. “Don’t tell me it’s all in my mind,” Parker sings, his voice snaking like smoke around humming synths and specks of brass. “Let me live my life.”

Take a listen below.

Since the release of Currents, Parker’s worked with Lady Gaga and Miguel, and may be involved in a collaborative album with SZA and Mark Ronson. In November, Tame Impala dropped a special collector’s edition of Currents boasting previously unreleased material.

Zhu dropped his stardustexhalemarrakechedreams EP back in August. His last full-length was 2016’s Generationwhy which featured contributions from Skrillex and AlunaGeorge.

 

