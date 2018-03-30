Taylor Swift may be responsible for Donald Glover’s Deadpool show getting canceled

Taylor Swift, Deadpool, and Donald Glover

We may finally know what killed the Deadpool animated series Donald Glover was developing for FX. Because there can’t be a pop culture calamity without her somehow having a stake in it, it appears Taylor Swift may be responsible for the show’s downfall. Well, indirectly at least.

After news of the show’s cancelation was announced, Glover took to Twitter to share a mock “finale” script. In it, the character of Deadpool himself speculated what caused his deal with Marvel and FX to fall through. Jabs at Marvel, the humor style, and the “pretty black” references were all mentioned — as was a script apparently centered around Swift. “Nooooo. The Taylor Swift episode? Nah. No. They had to have loved that script. Are you fucking kidding me? That episode’s hilarious!” Deadpool declared.

Some may have thought that was a toss away joke from Glover, but his brother/series co-creator Stephen confirmed there indeed was a T-Swift episode. In a since deleted tweet (via The Wrap), the other Glover said, “There really was a Taylor Swift episode. It was HILARIOUS. And it definitely was the last straw lol.”

Why exactly FX and/or Marvel viewed Swifty as a sacred cow, we’ll likely never know. We also won’t get to see the mad genius of the Glovers’ Deadpool, which is the bigger shame. In a separate tweet, Stephen Glover said his goodbye to the never-was program: “Our show wasn’t too black. It wasn’t really that black at all. But we definitely wanted to give Rick and Morty a run for their money and I think we would have. Proud of the gang.”