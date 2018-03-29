The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2018

Ah, Opening Day of baseball season came earlier than ever this year. Great, terrific, grand. There’s nothing like sitting in a grandstand slurping hot chocolate, discreetly sipping from your “fun flask,” and wearing long underpants while the boys of summer don ski masks under their ball caps and players from tropical climes marvel at seeing snow for the first time.
No, until the weather breaks long enough for our stadium beers to thaw, our national pastime remains streaming. And Hulu’s April lineup will give you every reason to run home rather than freeze your peanuts off waiting to snag a home run.
Remember: Stream on and you’ll always be safe at home.
_________________________________________________________
Watch ASAP
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (2017) — April 28th
American Gangster (2007) — April 12th
Black Sails: Complete Season 4 (Starz) — April 2nd
Dealt (2017) — April 14th
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original) — April 25th
The Inbetweeners (2011) — April 1st
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special (NBC) — April 2nd
Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — April 1st
Preacher: Complete Season 2 (AMC) — April 10th
Taxi Driver (1976) — April 1st
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (Hulu Original Documentary) — April 27th
Wayne’s World 2 (1993) — April 1st
Westworld: Season 2 Premiere (*HBO) — April 22nd
_________________________________________________________
Catch It or Catch Up
60 Days In: Complete Season 3 (A&E) — April 1st
American Pickers: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (History) — April 1st
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 12 (History) — April 1st
The Carmichael Show: Complete Season 3 (NBC) — April 30th
Counting Cars: Complete Season 6B (History) — April 1st
The Crossing: Series Premiere (ABC) — April 3rd
Gangland Undercover: Complete Season 1 (History) — April 1st
Intervention: Complete Seasons 15 & 16 (A&E) — April 1st
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 2 (A&E) — April 1st
My Hero Academia (Subbed): Season 3 Premiere (Funimation) — April 7th
National Treasure: Kiri: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original) — April 4th
New Girl: Season 7 Premiere (FOX) — April 11th
Project Runway: Complete Season 15 (Lifetime) — April 1st
Unsolved Mysteries: Complete Seasons 9 – 14 (FilmRise) — April 30th
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 8 (Food Network) — April 1st
_________________________________________________________
Save It for Later
A Simple Plan (1998)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
The Flowers of War (2011)
For a Few Dollars More (1967)
In the Bedroom (2001)
Life Is Beautiful (1997)
Loving Vincent (2017)
Marathon Man (1976)
The Messenger (2009)
Mystery Team (2009)
Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll (2010)
Shut Up and Play the Hits (2012)
Spaceballs (1987)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
_________________________________________________________
Get Scared
Carrie (1976)
Friday the 13th (1980)
Paranormal Activity (2007)
Red State (2012)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
Wishmaster (1997)
_________________________________________________________
Guilty Pleasures
Accepted (2006)
Eagle Vs Shark (2007)
Lady Bugs (1992)
The Phantom (1996)
Roxanne (1987)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Superstar (1999)
Throw Momma from the Train (1987)
Up in Smoke (1978)
_________________________________________________________
Say Goodbye April 30th
All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
Amelie (2001)
American Idiots (2013)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)
Avenging Force (1986)
Bolero (1984)
Capote (2005)
Coming Soon (1999)
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)
Depraved Decadence (2007)
Excess Baggage (1997)
Fire with Fire (2012)
For a Few Dollars More (1967)
Hamlet (1990)
Harsh Times (2006)
He Said, She Said (1991)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Larger Than Life (1996)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Lulu on the Bridge (1998)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
Red State (2012)
Redline (2009)
Running Scared (1986)
Sabrina (1995)
Show of Force (1990)
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (1999)
Traitor (2008)
Two Family House (2000)