The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2018

Ah, groundhogs be damned, spring has sprung … kinda.

Sure, there are some cold days and icy windshields to come, but we’re starting to stir from our homes more often, especially with Hollywood dishing out popcorn pleasers like Black Panther and Annihilation.

Of course, no matter how balmy March may feel, more nights than not we’ll be snugly streaming from the comfort of our own living rooms, and Hulu has plenty on the way this month to make our home theaters all the more attractive.

Check out additions old and new below, and, like always, don’t forget to visit those items in your queue that won’t be here anymore come April. As the boys from Aerosmith like to say: Stream on.

_________________________________________________________

Watch ASAP

The 90th Oscars®: Special (ABC) — March 5th

The 90th Oscars®: Live From the Red Carpet: Special (ABC) — March 5th

1984 (1985) – March 1st – Has George Orwell’s classic about living under totalitarianism ever felt more relevant to Americans?

The Accused (1988) — March 1st — Jodie Foster’s character seeks justice after being the victim of a brutal gang rape.

Chicago (2002) – March 1st – The Tonys aren’t until June, but it’s never too early to get your song and dance on.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) – March 1st – Confidence men in two very different leagues compete to prove who’s best in Frank Oz’s classic comedy.

Kingpin (1996) – March 1st – The Farrelly brothers’ quirky bowling comedy never fails to roll a perfect game.

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005) – March 1st – A documentary on the late singer-songwriter, featuring performances by artists he influenced.

Life Itself (2014) — March 19th — Award-winning look at the life and career of celebrated film critic Roger Ebert.

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (2017) (Hulu Original Documentary) — March 23rd — It’s gonna be cute.

Tales of the Grim Sleeper (2014) – March 1st – A documentary look at the serial killer who terrorized South Central Los Angeles for 25 years.

Twenty Twenty Four (2017) – March 1st – A lone scientist maintains an underground bunker for the coming global nuclear disaster.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) – March 24th – An old-fashioned detective drama spliced with the zaniness of Saturday morning cartoons.

_________________________________________________________

Catch It or Catch Up

Alex, Inc: Series Premiere (ABC) — March 30th

American Idol: Series Premiere (ABC) — March 10th

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 3 (TBS) — March 10th

Champions: Series Premiere (NBC) — March 9th

Deception: Series Premiere (ABC) — March 11th

For the People: Series Premiere (ABC) — March 14th

Hard Sun: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original) — March 7th

Rise: Series Premiere (NBC) — March 14th

Roseanne: Series Premiere (ABC) — March 28th

Showtime at the Apollo: Season 1 Premiere (FOX) — March 2nd

The Son: Complete Season 1 (AMC) – March 15th

Timeless: Season 2 Premiere (NBC) — March 11th

Splitting Up Together: Series Premiere (ABC) — March 28th

Station 19: Series Premiere (ABC) — March 23rd

Veni Vidi Vici: Complete Season 1 (Viaplay) — March 1st

_________________________________________________________

Save It for Later

All the Wild Horses (2017)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Blade of the Immortal (2017)

Boots on the Ground (2017)

Chaplin (1992)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

The Doors (1991)

Force Majeure (2014)

The Kill Team (2013)

The Music Never Stopped (2011)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)

Young Adult (2011)

_________________________________________________________

Get Scared

Carriers (2009)

The Forgotten (2004)

The Habit (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

Where the Skin Lies (2017)

_________________________________________________________

Guilty Pleasures

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

Fluke (1995)

Four Rooms (1995)

Gordy (1995)

Hackers (1995)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)

Love and Saucers (2017)

_________________________________________________________

Get Your 007 On

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

License to Kill (1989)

Goldeneye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

_________________________________________________________

Say Goodbye on March 31st

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Gang Related (1997)

Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)

Michael (1996)

Nine Queens (2000)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Conspirator (2010)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Spirit (2008)