The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2018

Get ready for a whole mess of new original movies and TV shows this month

on March 29, 2018, 1:21pm
Netflix logo
The month might kick off with a day full of deliberate information and unintentionally cruel pranks, but April has plenty to offer on Netflix as well. In addition to a swell of original new films and shows, even by Netflix’s standards, the service will be awash in notable new releases, from modern cult classics to some fan-adored features to the unbridled camp triumph that is 1995’s Mortal Kombat. As always, there’s something for everybody in the midst of Netflix’s upcoming slate.

Take a look at our recommendations, and just remember: if none of this is working for you, then hey, the whole first season of The Good Place is still available to watch, or watch again.

_________________________________________________________

WATCH ASAP

Dude (Netflix Original Movie) – April 20th: Olivia Milch’s film about a quartet of high school friends on the cusp of their oncoming futures is based on what was once a Blacklist script, and could well be the kind of diversion that seems best suited to Netflix’s current release model.

Kodachrome (Netflix Original Movie) – April 20th: A popular entry at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Mark Raso’s road money follows Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis as an estranged father and son who look to reconnect on a trip to visit the last development plant for the titular, now-outmoded film stock.
_________________________________________________________

CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

Chef’s Table: Pastry: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – April 13th

Dope: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – April 20th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original) – new episodes every Sunday

Lost in Space: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – April 13th

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – April 13th

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z (Netflix Original)  – April 6th
_________________________________________________________

BINGE IT!

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
_________________________________________________________

GET SCARED

Deep Blue Sea

Friend Request

Lakeview Terrace

The Lost Boys

Queen of the Damned

Seven
_________________________________________________________

SAVE IT FOR LATER

Cold Mountain

Friday Night Lights

The Iron Giant

Scarface

Sin City

Speed Racer
_________________________________________________________

FOR THOSE TAKING A COMPLETIST APPROACH TO ADAM SANDLER’S NETFLIX OUTPUT

The Week Of
_________________________________________________________

SAY GOODBYE

30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Begin Again
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eagle vs. Shark
The Emperor’s New Clothes
Exit Through the Gift Shop
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
The Hallow
Happy Tree Friends
John Mulaney: New in Town
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leap Year
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Never Let Me Go
The Nightingale
The Prestige
The Pursuit of Happyness
Set Up
Son of God
Starry Eyes
The Shawshank Redemption
Small Soldiers
Wild Wild West
The Whole Nine Yards
Z Storm

