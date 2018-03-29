The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2018

Netflix logo

The month might kick off with a day full of deliberate information and unintentionally cruel pranks, but April has plenty to offer on Netflix as well. In addition to a swell of original new films and shows, even by Netflix’s standards, the service will be awash in notable new releases, from modern cult classics to some fan-adored features to the unbridled camp triumph that is 1995’s Mortal Kombat. As always, there’s something for everybody in the midst of Netflix’s upcoming slate.

Take a look at our recommendations, and just remember: if none of this is working for you, then hey, the whole first season of The Good Place is still available to watch, or watch again.

WATCH ASAP

Dude (Netflix Original Movie) – April 20th: Olivia Milch’s film about a quartet of high school friends on the cusp of their oncoming futures is based on what was once a Blacklist script, and could well be the kind of diversion that seems best suited to Netflix’s current release model.

Kodachrome (Netflix Original Movie) – April 20th: A popular entry at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Mark Raso’s road money follows Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis as an estranged father and son who look to reconnect on a trip to visit the last development plant for the titular, now-outmoded film stock.

CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

Chef’s Table: Pastry: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – April 13th

Dope: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – April 20th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original) – new episodes every Sunday

Lost in Space: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – April 13th

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – April 13th

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z (Netflix Original) – April 6th

BINGE IT!

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

GET SCARED

Deep Blue Sea

Friend Request

Lakeview Terrace

The Lost Boys

Queen of the Damned

Seven

SAVE IT FOR LATER

Cold Mountain

Friday Night Lights

The Iron Giant

Scarface

Sin City

Speed Racer

FOR THOSE TAKING A COMPLETIST APPROACH TO ADAM SANDLER’S NETFLIX OUTPUT

The Week Of

SAY GOODBYE

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Begin Again

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eagle vs. Shark

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Exit Through the Gift Shop

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

The Hallow

Happy Tree Friends

John Mulaney: New in Town

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leap Year

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Never Let Me Go

The Nightingale

The Prestige

The Pursuit of Happyness

Set Up

Son of God

Starry Eyes

The Shawshank Redemption

Small Soldiers

Wild Wild West

The Whole Nine Yards

Z Storm