The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2018

Superheroes, super animals, and more will take to the streaming service this month

on March 01, 2018, 10:45am
March is here, so it’s time to crack those green beers, party without destroying property like an inconsiderate jackass, and take in the best of what’s new (and old, but new again) on Netflix this month. From the return of a top-tier Marvel series to the resurgence of Jackass film installments on the platform, get ready for a flood of originals and well-known classics alike.

And hey, if it’s still cold where you are, just watch Wet Hot American Summer until it’s actually warm outside again.

WATCH ASAP

Flint Town Season 1 – March 2nd – A documentary series about the long-struggling Michigan town, those in charge of it, and the demonstrators struggling endlessly against the onetime auto industry hub’s continuous pattern of neglect and downturn.

Jessica Jones Season 2 – March 8th – The most widely beloved Netflix entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns with new enemies, old wounds, and the same caustic anti-heroine at its center.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter – March 16th – Jody Hill (Vice Principals) returns to film with the tale of a famed game hunter (Josh Brolin) and his right-hand cameraman (Danny McBride) who set off to reconnect with Buck’s estranged son.
CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafazi (Netflix Original)  – March 9th

Love: Season 3 (Netflix Original) – March 9th

On My Block: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – March 16th

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – March 23rd
BINGE IT!

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2
GET SCARED

Aftershock

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Let Me In
SAVE IT FOR LATER

Adventureland

Casino

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Moon

Revolutionary Road

Up in the Air
SOME GOOD ‘OL FASHIONED ANIMAL ENTERTAINMENT?

Benji

For the Love of Benji

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
SAY GOODBYE

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Archer (Seasons 1-7)

Awake (Season 1)

The Awakening

Baby’s Day Out

Believe

Bordertown (Season 1)

Breakout Kings (Seasons 1-2)

Brickleberry (Seasons 1-3)

The Carmichael Show (Seasons 1-2)

The Chicago Code (Season 1)

Chloe

City of God: 10 Years Later

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life (Season 1)

The Crazy Ones (Season 1)

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

The Finder (Season 1)

The Finest Hours

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Friends with Benefits (Season 1)

The Gates (Season 1)

Glitch

The Good Son

Hitch

In Like Flint

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

The Killing (Seasons 1-2)

Less Than Zero

Lights Out (Season 1)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Life in Pieces (Season 1)

London Has Fallen

Memento

Rosewood (Season 1)

Safe Haven

Salem (Seasons 2-3)

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Small Shots (Season 1)

Slums of Beverly Hills

Standby

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Traffic Light (Season 1)

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

V/H/S: Viral

Victoria

Voltron 84 (Season 1)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

xXx

Zootopia

