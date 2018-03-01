The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2018

March is here, so it’s time to crack those green beers, party without destroying property like an inconsiderate jackass, and take in the best of what’s new (and old, but new again) on Netflix this month. From the return of a top-tier Marvel series to the resurgence of Jackass film installments on the platform, get ready for a flood of originals and well-known classics alike.

And hey, if it’s still cold where you are, just watch Wet Hot American Summer until it’s actually warm outside again.

_________________________________________________________

WATCH ASAP

Flint Town Season 1 – March 2nd – A documentary series about the long-struggling Michigan town, those in charge of it, and the demonstrators struggling endlessly against the onetime auto industry hub’s continuous pattern of neglect and downturn.

Jessica Jones Season 2 – March 8th – The most widely beloved Netflix entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns with new enemies, old wounds, and the same caustic anti-heroine at its center.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter – March 16th – Jody Hill (Vice Principals) returns to film with the tale of a famed game hunter (Josh Brolin) and his right-hand cameraman (Danny McBride) who set off to reconnect with Buck’s estranged son.

_________________________________________________________

CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafazi (Netflix Original) – March 9th

Love: Season 3 (Netflix Original) – March 9th

On My Block: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – March 16th

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – March 23rd

_________________________________________________________

BINGE IT!

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

_________________________________________________________

GET SCARED

Aftershock

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Let Me In

_________________________________________________________

SAVE IT FOR LATER

Adventureland

Casino

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Moon

Revolutionary Road

Up in the Air

_________________________________________________________

SOME GOOD ‘OL FASHIONED ANIMAL ENTERTAINMENT?

Benji

For the Love of Benji

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

_________________________________________________________

SAY GOODBYE

A Gang Story



Anastasia



Archer (Seasons 1-7)

Awake (Season 1)

The Awakening



Baby’s Day Out



Believe



Bordertown (Season 1)

Breakout Kings (Seasons 1-2)

Brickleberry (Seasons 1-3)

The Carmichael Show (Seasons 1-2)

The Chicago Code (Season 1)

Chloe



City of God: 10 Years Later



Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life (Season 1)

The Crazy Ones (Season 1)

Eyewitness



FernGully: The Last Rainforest



The Finder (Season 1)



The Finest Hours



First Response



Forget and Forgive



Friends with Benefits (Season 1)



The Gates (Season 1)



Glitch



The Good Son



Hitch



In Like Flint



Jaws



Jaws 2



Jaws 3



Jaws: The Revenge



The Killing (Seasons 1-2)



Less Than Zero



Lights Out (Season 1)



The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou



Life in Pieces (Season 1)



London Has Fallen



Memento



Rosewood (Season 1)

Safe Haven



Salem (Seasons 2-3)

The Santa Clause



The Santa Clause 2



The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Small Shots (Season 1)

Slums of Beverly Hills



Standby



Steve Jobs: One Last Thing



The Chase



The Craft



The Panic in Needle Park

Traffic Light (Season 1)

Trigger Point



Two Wrongs



V/H/S: Viral



Victoria



Voltron 84 (Season 1)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?



xXx



Zootopia