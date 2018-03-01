The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2018

March is here, so it’s time to crack those green beers, party without destroying property like an inconsiderate jackass, and take in the best of what’s new (and old, but new again) on Netflix this month. From the return of a top-tier Marvel series to the resurgence of Jackass film installments on the platform, get ready for a flood of originals and well-known classics alike.
And hey, if it’s still cold where you are, just watch Wet Hot American Summer until it’s actually warm outside again.
WATCH ASAP
Flint Town Season 1 – March 2nd – A documentary series about the long-struggling Michigan town, those in charge of it, and the demonstrators struggling endlessly against the onetime auto industry hub’s continuous pattern of neglect and downturn.
Jessica Jones Season 2 – March 8th – The most widely beloved Netflix entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns with new enemies, old wounds, and the same caustic anti-heroine at its center.
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter – March 16th – Jody Hill (Vice Principals) returns to film with the tale of a famed game hunter (Josh Brolin) and his right-hand cameraman (Danny McBride) who set off to reconnect with Buck’s estranged son.
CATCH IT OR CATCH UP
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Malala Yousafazi (Netflix Original) – March 9th
Love: Season 3 (Netflix Original) – March 9th
On My Block: Season 1 (Netflix Original) – March 16th
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 (Netflix Original) – March 23rd
BINGE IT!
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
GET SCARED
Aftershock
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Let Me In
SAVE IT FOR LATER
Adventureland
Casino
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Moon
Revolutionary Road
Up in the Air
SOME GOOD ‘OL FASHIONED ANIMAL ENTERTAINMENT?
Benji
For the Love of Benji
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
SAY GOODBYE
A Gang Story
Anastasia
Archer (Seasons 1-7)
Awake (Season 1)
The Awakening
Baby’s Day Out
Believe
Bordertown (Season 1)
Breakout Kings (Seasons 1-2)
Brickleberry (Seasons 1-3)
The Carmichael Show (Seasons 1-2)
The Chicago Code (Season 1)
Chloe
City of God: 10 Years Later
Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life (Season 1)
The Crazy Ones (Season 1)
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
The Finder (Season 1)
The Finest Hours
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Friends with Benefits (Season 1)
The Gates (Season 1)
Glitch
The Good Son
Hitch
In Like Flint
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
The Killing (Seasons 1-2)
Less Than Zero
Lights Out (Season 1)
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Life in Pieces (Season 1)
London Has Fallen
Memento
Rosewood (Season 1)
Safe Haven
Salem (Seasons 2-3)
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Small Shots (Season 1)
Slums of Beverly Hills
Standby
Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Traffic Light (Season 1)
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
V/H/S: Viral
Victoria
Voltron 84 (Season 1)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
xXx
Zootopia