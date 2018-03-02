The Breeders release All Nerve, the band’s first album with their classic lineup in 25 years: Stream

The Breeders, photo by ​Marisa Gesualdi

It’s been two and a half decades since The Breeders put out an album featuring their classic lineup of Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs, and Jim Macpherson. That changes today with the release of All Nerve, the first effort all four members have worked on together since 1993’s Last Splash. The follow-up to the band’s 2008 effort, Mountain Battles, is out now and you can stream it below.

It was actually the group’s last record together that led to this most recent one. The group got together five years ago to celebrate Last Splash’s 20th anniversary with a tour. The spark was reignited and they decided to make new music together once again. Slowly but surely, All Nerve came into being as they recorded in studios across the country with producers like Steve Albini, Mike Montgomery, Greg Norman, and Tom Rastikis. Courtney Barnett also joined them, providing backing vocals for “Howl at the Summit” along with her bandmates Bones Sloane and Dave Mudie and their touring crew member Dylan Ransom-Hughes.

Much of the songwriting took place in the basement practice space of Kim Deal’s Dayton, Ohio home. The plan wasn’t explicitly to make an album, as group opted instead to simply work on songs together like friends thinking about starting a band again. A lack of expectations led to perhaps a long writing and recording process, but also a relaxed one.

“I really had a great time doing it. I loved doing it,” Kim Deal told Huffington Post. “I was happy when I knew Josephine was coming out. It got everybody excited. It was fun having Jim come over, and Kelley. I really did enjoy it. It was quite an accomplishment.

All Nerve Artwork:

All Nerve Tracklist:

1. Nervous Mary

2. Wait in the Car

3. All Nerve

4. MetaGoth

5. Spacewoman

6. Walking with the Killer

7. Howl at the Summit

8. Archangel’s Thunderbird

9. Dawn: Making an Effort

10. Skinhead #2

11. Blues at the Acropolis

The Breeders will support All Nerve on a spring and summer tour beginning in April. Their docket is ahead, and you can grab tickets here.

The Breeders 2018 Tour Dates:

04/06– Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

04/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/10 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

04/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

04/15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand At The Complex

04/18 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/22 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

04/23 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

04/25 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04/28-29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival

04/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/02 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

05/04 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

05/05 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater

05/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/27 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

05/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Liquid Room

05/29 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

05/30 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/02 – Cognac, FR @ West Rock

06/05 – Ferrara, IT @ Cortile Estense

06/06 – Milan, IT @ Santeria

06/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

06/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Gruna Lund

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

07/04 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

07/06-08 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/10 – Bristol, UK @ Academy

07/11 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute

07/13 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz