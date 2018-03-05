The Connor family returns in first trailer for Roseanne revival: Watch

Trailer for Roseanne

After 21 years off the air, Roseanne is coming back this month with a new revival series on ABC. The nine-episode comeback is set to debut on March 27th, and a new trailer for the show premiered tonight during the Academy Awards.

Roseanne Barr reprises her titular role as Roseanne Conner, the Trump-supporting matriarch of a middle-class American family living in Illinois. Also back is John Goodman as Dan Conner, despite the fact that his character was revealed as dead in the series finale. (“Why does everyone always think I’m dead?” Dan quips in the preview.) The rest of the returning cast includes Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Michael Fishman (DJ), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris), Estelle Parsons (Beverly Harris), Johnny Galecki (David), Sandra Bernhard (Nancy Bartlett), and James Pickens, Jr. (Chuck Mitchell). Sarah Chalke, who took over the role of Becky in season six, will also appear in an undisclosed role.

Newcomers include Shameless actress Emma Keeney, who will play Darlene and David’s 14-year-old daughter, and Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd as Beverly’s boyfriend, Lou.

Watch the trailer below.

Roseanne premieres on March 27th at 8:00 p.m. ET.