The Cranberries will release final album with Dolores O’Riordan in 2019

The Cranberries

The Cranberries have posted a statement on their website detailing their plans for the future following the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in January. In addition to finishing up their final album featuring O’Riordan, the Irish rockers are prepping a 25th anniversary edition of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, their landmark debut.

According to the group, sessions for the new album had begun last year and that O’Riordan had already recorded her vocal parts before untimely passing. “All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year,” the band writes.

(Read: The Cranberries’ Stunning Debut Does More Than Just Linger 25 Years Later)

As for the special 25th anniversary edition of their debut, it will feature a newly remastered version of the album as well as previously unreleased material. The re-release was originally slated to hit shelves this month, but was put on hold in the wake of O’Riordan’s death.

“In recent weeks we revisited this,” write The Cranberries’ remaining members. “After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started. We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.”

To recap: Fans can expect a new Cranberries album in 2019 and a 25th anniversary edition of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? before year’s end.