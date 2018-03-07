The Decemberists announce 2018 edition of Travelers’ Rest Festival

Last year, The Decemberists launched their Travelers’ Rest music festival in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana. The two-day event will return for a second go-around from August 4th-5th, 2018.
Once again, The Decemberists will headline both dates of the festival. They’ll be joined by Death Cab For Cutie, Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples, tUnE-yArDs, Whitney, Parquet Courts, Tinariwen, I’m With Her, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus, and more.
GA and VIP passes are now available for purchase via the festival’s website.
Ahead of Travelers’ Rest, The Decemberists will embark on a spring US tour in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, I’ll Be Your Girl, out March 16th. The trek includes appearances at Boston Calling Festival and Mountain Jam in Hunter Mountain, New York. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
The Decemberists 2018 Tour Dates:
03/22 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
03/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
03/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
04/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
04/11 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
04/13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
04/16 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
04/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
04/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/23 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
04/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
05/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
05/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
05/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium
05/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark
05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
05/28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
06/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^
06/08 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
06/09 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum ^
06/10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^
06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival ^
06/15 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa
06/15-17 – Hunter Mountain, NY @ Mountain Jam
06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
06/22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^
06/23 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^
08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest
^ = w/ M. Ward
+ = w/ Whitney