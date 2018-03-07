The Decemberists announce 2018 edition of Travelers’ Rest Festival

Colin Meloy of The Decemberists, photo by David Brendan Hall

Last year, The Decemberists launched their Travelers’ Rest music festival in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana. The two-day event will return for a second go-around from August 4th-5th, 2018.

Once again, The Decemberists will headline both dates of the festival. They’ll be joined by Death Cab For Cutie, Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples, tUnE-yArDs, Whitney, Parquet Courts, Tinariwen, I’m With Her, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus, and more.

GA and VIP passes are now available for purchase via the festival’s website.

Ahead of Travelers’ Rest, The Decemberists will embark on a spring US tour in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, I’ll Be Your Girl, out March 16th. The trek includes appearances at Boston Calling Festival and Mountain Jam in Hunter Mountain, New York. Check out the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

The Decemberists 2018 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

03/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

03/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

04/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

04/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

04/11 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

04/13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

04/16 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

04/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

04/20 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/23 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

04/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

05/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

05/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

05/25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

05/26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

05/27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

05/30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

05/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

06/01 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

06/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^

06/08 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

06/09 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum ^

06/10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

06/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival ^

06/15 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa

06/15-17 – Hunter Mountain, NY @ Mountain Jam

06/21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

06/22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

06/23 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield ^

08/04-05 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest

^ = w/ M. Ward

+ = w/ Whitney