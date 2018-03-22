The Decemberists perform “Severed”, “We All Die Young” on Kimmel: Watch

The Decemberists on Kimmel

The Decemberists recently celebrated the release of their eighth studio album, I’ll Be Your Girl. On Tuesday, the Portland indie rockers delivered their first TV performance behind the LP, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to play “Severed” and “We All Die Young”. The Colin Meloy-led outfit was said to have channeled the likes of Roxy Music and New Order on their latest material, and it showed in the group’s added poppy energy onstage. Replay the performances down below.

(Read: Ranking: Every Decemberists Album From Worst to Best)

Later this week, The Decemberists will kick off their US tour, which includes a stop at the band’s own Traveler’s Rest festival. Grab tickets here.

Also revisit Meloy’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…