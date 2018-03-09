The Decemberists preview album with new song “Once In My Life”: Stream

Next week marks the release of I’ll Be Your Girl, the new album from The Decemberists. Their eighth full-length to date sees the indie rockers teaming up with producer extraordinaire John Congleton (Spoon, David Byrne) while channeling the catalogs of Roxy Music and New Order.

When you’ve been a band for 17 years, inevitably there are habits you fall into,” lead singer Colin Meloy noted in a press statement. “So our ambition this time was really just to get out of our comfort zone. That’s what prompted working with a different producer and using a different studio. We wanted to free ourselves from old patterns and give ourselves permission to try something different.”

The latest single off I’ll Be Your Girl certainly flaunts The Decemberists’ new synth/pop flirtations. “Oh for once in my life, could just something go right, could just something go right?” Meloy pleads. A gentle acoustic guitars strums in the distance before a rush of synths pushes through as he declares, “I’ve been waiting all my life.”

Check it out below.

I’ll Be Your Girl, the follow-up to 2015’s What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World, arrives March 16th. For more, hear lead single “Severed”.

In support, The Decemberists will embark on a US tour beginning later this month, which includes a stop at the band’s own Traveler’s Rest festival. Grab tickets here.