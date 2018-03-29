The Get Up Kids are preparing to release their first new music in seven years

The Get Up Kids, photo by Dalton Paley

The Get Up Kids are gearing up to release their first new music in seven years. Today, the emo pioneers announced their signing to Polyvinyl Record Co., which will serve as the home for their follow-up to 2011’s There Are Rules.

Alongside the announcement, the Kansas City band shared a brief clip teasing the new material. Check it out below.

So pumped to share that we've signed with @polyvinyl! New music coming soon!!! pic.twitter.com/B9BjRdNJr7 — The Get Up Kids (@thegetupkids) March 29, 2018

In 2008, The Get Up Kids played a reunion show after a three-year breakup to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their seminal sophomore album, Something to Write Home About, and followed up with a national tour. 2010 saw the release of their Simple Science EP, which led to the aforementioned full-length, There Are Rules.